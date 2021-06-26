At the end of 2020, Beabadoobee shared her debut album Fake It Flowers. The project certainly made an impression on listeners across the pond as it cracked the top-10 of the UK album charts. The full-length effort, which was a completely solo effort from Beabadoobee, arrived after a string of EPs that included 2019’s Loveworm and Space Cadet. The singer continued that streak this week with the release of her EP Our Extended Play, which she promoted through a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Filipino-British singer took the stage to perform “Last Day On Earth,” which was produced and co-written by Matty Healy and George Daniel, of The 1975. Beabadoobee’s set was curated to look like a performance in the middle of a party, with the packed with people mingling with each other.

As for Our Extended Play, Beabadoobee revealed in a press release that she wrote it with her labelmates “on the countryside” and that it was an effort where she wanted to “experiment on the sounds and sonics even more and the EP to me has a feeling of togetherness to it… how we’re all in this joined as one.”

You can watch Beabadoobee perform “Last Day On Earth” in the video above.