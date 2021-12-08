Beach House is just a couple of months away from sharing their first album in four years with Once Twice Melody. As opposed to dropping the project altogether, the band decided to release the album in periodic four-song chunks. Ahead of the arrival of Once Twice Melody in February, Beach House with the second batch of songs. “Runaway,” “ESP,” “New Romance,” and “Over And Over” were all made available today. Together, the tracks help to add a few more pieces to the puzzle that is Once Twice Melody all while leaving fans waiting for more.

The second batch of songs arrives a little over a month after Beach House shared the first collection of songs from Once Twice Melody. The album’s title track, “Superstar,” “Pink Funeral,” and “Through Me” helped to kick off the rollout for the band’s eighth album.

In an interview back in January, Victoria Legrand spoke about her and bandmate Alex Scally’s songwriting process. “I’ve always said music is very personal to Alex and I, but it’s not just that I got my heart broken by this guy or girl, it’s I got my heart broken by the whole world,” she said. “Or all the things I ever heard about somebody’s heartbreak, it’s in me somehow. It’s like this stain and it’s coming out because I hear these tones and these chords and these notes, and they make me feel like crying or they make me completely euphoric. That’s the thing that hasn’t changed, but I think it’s become amplified. And that is why I don’t think we’re done making records.”

You can listen to the new songs altogether in the video above or separately in the videos below.

Once Twice Melody is out 2/18/2022 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.