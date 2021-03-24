Beabadoobee made a name for herself last year with her album Fake It Flowers, and now she’s ready for more. She announced today that she has a new EP on the way, Our Extended Play, which she made with The 1975 and is expected at some point this summer. The first look at the album is “Last Day On Earth,” which, sure enough, sounds like a mix of Beabadoobee’s ’90s-inspired work and the lighter tracks from The 1975’s recent output.

Beabadoobee says of the track and the EP more broadly:

“‘Last Day On Earth’ is about all the things I would have done had I known we were going into a lockdown and the world was going to change the way it has. It was written shortly after the first main lockdown and lyrically it’s me reflecting on how it would feel if we all knew ahead of time what was going to happen. All the things I would have done if I knew it was the last day of our old normality. I wrote and recorded the EP on a farm with Matty and George from The 1975 in the countryside. It was really nice being able to create together, my first time writing and recording in that kind of setting. I wanted to experiment on the sounds and sonics even more and the EP to me has a feeling of togetherness to it… how we’re all in this joined as one.”

Watch the “Last Day On Earth” video above. Beabadoobee also announced some tour dates for later this year, so check those out below.

07/08 — Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

07/10 — Glasgow, Scotland @ TRNSMT Festival 2021

08/28 — Reading, England @ Reading Festival 2021

08/29 — Leeds, England @ Leeds Festival 2021

09/07 — Manchester, England @ O2 Ritz Manchester

09/09 — Leeds, England @ Beckett University

09/10 — Nottingham, England @ Rescue Rooms

09/11 — Birmingham, England @ O2 Institute Birmingham

09/13 — Cambridge, England @ Junction

09/14 — Leicester, England @ O2 Academy Leicester

09/23 — London, England @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

09/24 — Bristol, England @ SWX

09/25 — Oxford, O2 Academy Oxford

09/28 — Dublin, Ireland @ The Academy

09/29 — Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Oh Yeah Music Centre

10/02 — Newcastle upon Tyne, England @ Newcastle University Students’ Union

10/03 — Edinburgh, Scotland @ The Liquid Room

10/04 — Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3