Beabadoobee made a name for herself last year with her album Fake It Flowers, and now she’s ready for more. She announced today that she has a new EP on the way, Our Extended Play, which she made with The 1975 and is expected at some point this summer. The first look at the album is “Last Day On Earth,” which, sure enough, sounds like a mix of Beabadoobee’s ’90s-inspired work and the lighter tracks from The 1975’s recent output.
Beabadoobee says of the track and the EP more broadly:
“‘Last Day On Earth’ is about all the things I would have done had I known we were going into a lockdown and the world was going to change the way it has. It was written shortly after the first main lockdown and lyrically it’s me reflecting on how it would feel if we all knew ahead of time what was going to happen. All the things I would have done if I knew it was the last day of our old normality. I wrote and recorded the EP on a farm with Matty and George from The 1975 in the countryside. It was really nice being able to create together, my first time writing and recording in that kind of setting. I wanted to experiment on the sounds and sonics even more and the EP to me has a feeling of togetherness to it… how we’re all in this joined as one.”
Watch the “Last Day On Earth” video above. Beabadoobee also announced some tour dates for later this year, so check those out below.
07/08 — Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival
07/10 — Glasgow, Scotland @ TRNSMT Festival 2021
08/28 — Reading, England @ Reading Festival 2021
08/29 — Leeds, England @ Leeds Festival 2021
09/07 — Manchester, England @ O2 Ritz Manchester
09/09 — Leeds, England @ Beckett University
09/10 — Nottingham, England @ Rescue Rooms
09/11 — Birmingham, England @ O2 Institute Birmingham
09/13 — Cambridge, England @ Junction
09/14 — Leicester, England @ O2 Academy Leicester
09/23 — London, England @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
09/24 — Bristol, England @ SWX
09/25 — Oxford, O2 Academy Oxford
09/28 — Dublin, Ireland @ The Academy
09/29 — Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Oh Yeah Music Centre
10/02 — Newcastle upon Tyne, England @ Newcastle University Students’ Union
10/03 — Edinburgh, Scotland @ The Liquid Room
10/04 — Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3