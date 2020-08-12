Beck Is Working With NASA To Create A ‘Hyperspace’ Visual Album

Beck’s music career has spanned over 30 years and it’s not coming to a halt any time soon. Back in November, Beck debuted his 14th studio album, Hyperspace, and at the time shared a handful of videos alongside popular singles. But Beck has now created something different. The singer teamed up with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to craft a stunning visual Hyperspace album complete with footage of space.

Each song on the visual record revolves around a different part of our solar system and combines NASA images with animation and data from AI technology to craft stunning graphics. For each video, scientists trained a special AI program to analyze NASA’s wide catalog of space images to extrapolate on a new vision of the universe.

About the project, Beck said the space visuals are fitting for the record because each song lends itself to escaping reality: “I think each song is kind of a different way that different people ‘Hyperspace’ — We escape from the reality that we’re all dealing with.”

Watch Beck’s “Die Waiting” video above, see the Hyperspace: A.I. Exploration tracklist below, and explore the entirety of Beck’s project here.

1. “Hyperlife” Feat. Landsat 8 and the International Space Station

2. “Uneventful Days” Feat. Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) and Apollo 12

3. “Saw Lightning” Feat. Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), Curiosity Rover, and the Viking 1 Orbiter

4. “Die Waiting” Feat. Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO)

5. “Chemical” Feat. Cassini-Huygens

6. “See Through” Feat. Juno

7. “Hyperspace” Feat. Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS)

8. “Stratosphere” Feat. Spitzer Space Telescope

9. “Dark Places” Feat. Hubble Space Telescope (HST)

10. “Star” Feat. Hubble Space Telescope (HST), Swift, and the Fermi Gamma-Ray Space Telescope

11. “Everlasting Nothing” Feat. Hubble Space Telescope (HST)

Hyperspace is out now via Fonograf. Get it here.