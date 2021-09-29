Indie

Bedouine Takes A Pensive Fall Drive In Her ‘It Wasn’t Me’ Video

TwitterContributing Writer

In a few weeks, LA indie-folk performer Bedouine (aka Azniv Korkejian) will release her third studio album, Waysides. Ahead of that, she has shared a gorgeous new song and video called “It Wasn’t Me.” Filmed in grainy sepia tones, the Allyson Yarrow Pierce-directed video finds Korkejian driving down a scenic West Coast highway and bathing in a pond. Peak early fall vibes!

“This song represents a special stage to me,” Korkejian said of the new song. “I was just starting my habit of bedroom demoing. Locking myself in for hours at a time to put away a feeling was the most rewarding thing. If I felt that I captured what I was feeling, I’d send it to whomever it was about, like an elaborate letter. It was thrilling.”

She added, “That was 15 years ago and not much has changed. The song itself is about spending an evening with someone, thinking it was this incredibly romantic time, only to find out I was alone in that feeling. It’s a reflection of that bewilderment and the denial that can follow. It feels good to share after so long. It makes me nostalgic for bygone days, which is one of the threads that runs through Waysides.”

Waysides follows Korkejian’s 2019 effort, Bird Songs Of A Killjoy. Look for Waysides 10/22. Pre-order it here.

