Bedouine’s Azniv Korkejian makes downright gorgeous folk music for day dreamers and lovers alike. She co-produced her third album, Waysides, with Beck and Sia confidant Gus Seyffert, which already includes lovely singles in the autumnal “It Wasn’t Me” and the somber “The Wave.” Now ahead of the album’s release this Friday, the video for “The Solitude” is out and it’s directed by Korkejian and Steady Holiday’s Dre Babinksi.

The song opens with Korkejian’s luscious acoustic guitar and a gentle cymbal, before her warm coo takes over in the most comforting way. In the video, she performs from a vintage ’60s color TV and it adds to the classic feel of the tune with just the right amount of whimsy. The opening track to the Waysides, which was recorded in LA and the Yucca Valley dessert, Korkejian explains that listening to a certain Joni Mitchell song, really opened up her mind when writing “The Solitude”:

“I was listening to Joni Mitchell’s ‘My Old Man’ and kept returning to the lyric ‘the bed’s too big, the frying pan’s too wide.’ I was so taken by that; conveying a feeling by describing a change in proportions. I wanted to expand on that and it became kind of an homage. Otherwise, it’s about the realization that I’m not impervious to codependencies or being in denial about them.”

Watch the video for “The Solitude” above, and below, find the Waysides art and Bedouine’s upcoming tour dates.

10/28/21 — Nashville, TN @ City Winery

10/29/21 — Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre+

10/30/21 — Jacksonville, FL @ Suwannee Hulaween 2021

10/31/21 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater +

11/02/21 — St Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre +

11/04/21 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University +

11/05/21 — Chicago IL @ Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University +

11/06/21 — Chicago IL @ Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University +

11/27/21 — Pioneer Town, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s #

11/29/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade #

12/01/21 — Boise, ID @ The Knitting Factory Concert House #

12/02/21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

02/04/22 — Liverpool @ Leaf

02/05/22 — Gateshead @ The Sage 2

02/06/22 — Nottingham @ Glee Club

02/10/22 — Cambridge @ Junction 2

02/11/22 — Bristol @ Rough Trade

02/12/22 — Leeds @ Brudenell Social Club

02/13/22 — Manchester @ YES

02/14/22 — Birmingham @ Hare & Hounds 2

02/16/22 — Brighton @ Komedia

02/17/22 — London @ Lafayette

+ with My Morning Jacket

# with Courtney Barnett

Waysides is out 10/22/2022 via The Orchard. Pre-order it here.