Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard is known for supporting his Seattle hometown through music. Just a few years ago, the singer successfully led the push to save a historic downtown venue from demolition. Now, Gibbard is doing all he can to assist Seattle’s homeless population as the coronavirus spreads. The singer officially released his livestream track “Life In Quarantine” to benefit non-profit organizations in the city.

For the last week, Gibbard has been offering solace for those stuck in isolation via nightly livestreams. Last week, Gibbard debuted the blunt anthem “Life In Quarantine,” which arrived as a bleak picture of life after the pandemic. Now, the net proceeds of the digital track will aid Seattle-area relief organizations, including the homelessness-support services non-profit Aurora Commons.

Ahead of the track’s official release, Gibbard took to Twitter to encourage fans to donate to the Aurora Commons foundation: “At this point, there are no shelter available in North Seattle near the AC and only a few number of beds in neighboring hotels,” Gibbard wrote. “The AC is currently pushing the city to allow for organized homeless encampments so that housed people don’t become afraid of folks setting up camp on their front lawns.”

Listen to “Life In Quarantine” above.

