The Democratic Convention has seen a number of performances this week from big named artists including Billie Eilish and John Legend. Eilish used her performance to debut “My Future” and urge viewers to not only vote, but to vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming election. Legend, on the other hand, used his performance of “Never Break” to deliver “love, hope and resilience” to those watching. Bringing his talents to the convention as well, Death Cab By Cutie‘s Ben Gibbard performed two songs in an at-home performance, the first being Death Cab By Cutie’s “Northern Lights” and the second being Postal Service’s 2003 classic, “Such Great Heights.”

Gibbard also shared a message with viewers during his performance. “I think more than any election in my lifetime, this one is of paramount importance,” he said. “One of the many institutions — aside from Democracy at its very core — that is under fire is that of the United States Postal Service.” He would go on to dedicate his performance of “Such Great Heights” to the USPS amidst their recent issues as the upcoming election approaches. “We made a record using the United States Postal Service and therefore we called ourselves the Postal Service,” Gibbard said. “So I’m going to play a song by the Postal Service and dedicate it to the Postal Service.”

Watch Gibbard’s performance in the video above.

Death Cab For Cutie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.