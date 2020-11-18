Getty Image
Indie

Bernie Sanders Is A Major Indiehead In A Delightful Supercut Of Him Thanking Bands

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Bernie Sanders’ most recent presidential run didn’t yield the outcome he was hoping for when he began the journey. What it did produce, though, was a bunch of memorable music moments, since a lot of indie musicians performed at his various campaign events. Ever a gracious host, he took the time to thank each one of them, and a new supercut of these thank-yous is unexpectedly delightful.

Journalist Andy Nguyen created the clip and wrote, “I haven’t been doing much of anything lately but I did string together a bunch of clips where Bernie Sanders thanks musicians because him saying Soccer Mommy in his New York accent is never not funny to me.”

The video runs for about two minutes and Sanders gets a lot of name-dropping done in that time. It sounds like he’s saying some of the names for the first time in those moments, and he name drops acts like Soccer Mommy, Sunflower Bean, Ratboys, Kitty Kat Fan Club, Joyce Manor, Twiddle, Vampire Weekend, “Laura Jane Grass,” and “The uh Lucy uh Dacus Band.”

All in all, it’s a fun compilation of a 79-year-old man shouting out artists who are mostly in their 20s, so check it out above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×