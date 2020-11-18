Bernie Sanders’ most recent presidential run didn’t yield the outcome he was hoping for when he began the journey. What it did produce, though, was a bunch of memorable music moments, since a lot of indie musicians performed at his various campaign events. Ever a gracious host, he took the time to thank each one of them, and a new supercut of these thank-yous is unexpectedly delightful.

Journalist Andy Nguyen created the clip and wrote, “I haven’t been doing much of anything lately but I did string together a bunch of clips where Bernie Sanders thanks musicians because him saying Soccer Mommy in his New York accent is never not funny to me.”

I haven’t been doing much of anything lately but I did string together a bunch of clips where Bernie Sanders thanks musicians because him saying Soccer Mommy in his New York accent is never not funny to me. pic.twitter.com/qfzttprHEg — Andy Nguyen (@Andy_Truc) November 18, 2020

The video runs for about two minutes and Sanders gets a lot of name-dropping done in that time. It sounds like he’s saying some of the names for the first time in those moments, and he name drops acts like Soccer Mommy, Sunflower Bean, Ratboys, Kitty Kat Fan Club, Joyce Manor, Twiddle, Vampire Weekend, “Laura Jane Grass,” and “The uh Lucy uh Dacus Band.”

All in all, it’s a fun compilation of a 79-year-old man shouting out artists who are mostly in their 20s, so check it out above.