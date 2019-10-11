What made the 2010s so interesting is that a lot of the indie bands who dominated the discussion around the genre in in the 2000s were, for the most part, out of the picture. The White Stripes called it quits in 2011; Vampire Weekend spent more than half the decade in creative purgatory; LCD Soundsystem were on hiatus for a good part of it, too. This created some room for other acts to filter into the cultural conscience and lay their claim as vital parts of the puzzle.

To that end, the most impressive releases of 2010s came from across the ever-increasing spectrum of the indie world, from the dirty blues of The Black Keys, to season-driven contemplative genius of Bon Iver, to the devastating punk rock of The Wonder Years and The Hotelier. As we look back at the decade in the rear-view, let’s take a look at all the best indie releases.

Note: These are albums that missed the cut on our general Best Albums Of The 2010s list, which you can find here. If you don’t see your fave, it might be on the general list.