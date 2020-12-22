All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Paul McCartney – McCartney III Fifty years after releasing his first solo album, McCartney I, the former Beatle is back with his latest effort that was self-recorded and self-produced from the throes of quarantine. The result is a stripped-back — yet fully fleshed-out — effort that is far from lacking in its dynamic composition and lyrical prowess, showing that it’ll take a bit more than a pandemic to slow Paul McCartney down. Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor: Self Serenades EP After pivoting from Paramore singer to solo artist earlier this year with the release of Petals For Armor, Hayley Williams made the best of the time she wasn’t able to tour behind the effort to work on stripped-down versions of the new tracks. Petals For Armor: Self Serenades is a short collection of acoustic cuts, including a brand new song called “Find Me Here.” You can tell the true strength of a pop song when it exists in its barest form, which is what makes Self Serenades so impressive. The best new indie music directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news. Sign Up By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy . I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com

Charly Bliss + PUP – “It’s Christmas And I F*cking Miss You” Charly Bliss’s management has been trying to convince the band to write a Christmas song for years. But instead of putting a pop punk take on a classic Christmas carol, the New York band decided to enlist their friends Pup for a brand new track, an upbeat number that Carolyn Droke calls for Uproxx “a holiday tune that actually reflects the anxiety, sadness, and exhaustion many are feeling.” Darkside – “Liberty Bell” Darkside’s debut album Psychic was barely out in the world in 2013 when the duo of Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington announced that they would be calling it quits “for now” at the conclusion of the supporting tour. Seven years later, the duo is back with a new song and a new album. The driving, ethereal indie of “Liberty Bell” is a reminder of why we loved Darkside and missed them so much during their hibernation.

Little Dragon + Moses Sumney – “The Other Lover” This auspicious collaboration started as a shot in the dark, when Little Dragon sent a track to Moses Sumney asking if he would be interested in providing vocals for the song. “What we received was very stripped down, with his beautiful voice,” Little Dragon wrote in a statement. “We jammed along and sent it back. It bounced back from his end with added horns and sounded beautiful to our ears.” The resulting final product is groovy and soulful, bringing to the table the best of both artists. Kevin Drew – “Depressed Unicorn Christmas Song” You might know Kevin Drew from his work in Broken Social Scene. Now, Drew has given us a new solo track that is perfectly fitting for 2020. With minimal, dramatic instrumentation, and modulated vocals, the video for the track shows Drew embodying a singing unicorn puppet to reflect on the insanity of the last twelve months. “The goal was to make people smile and embrace the crazy year we’ve all had,” says Drew in a press release.