Big Thief Mailed Fans Mysterious 7-Inch Records That Feature A Pair Of New Songs

Music News Editor
08.06.19

Michael Buisha

Back in May, Big Thief released their exemplary third album U.F.O.F., and for some fans, the record is a gift that keeps on giving. Over the past week, fans who purchased the album via 4AD have reported that they received a mysterious, unmarked 7-inch vinyl record that features two new songs by the band. There is no indication of what the songs are called or why some fans received them in the mail. Both songs have been ripped from the record and uploaded to YouTube, and Shazam identifies the tracks as “Demo 1” and “Demo 2.”

There are multiple Reddit posts where users are trying to figure out any information about the tracks, and one user realized that the band has performed one of the songs live before. Beyond that, though, not much information is known about the songs.

The band’s Adrianne Lenker previously spoke about the meaning of the U.F.O.F. album title and the broader theme of the record, saying, “Making friends with the unknown… All my songs are about this. If the nature of life is change and impermanence, I’d rather be uncomfortably awake in that truth than lost in denial.”

Listen to the songs above, and revisit our review of U.F.O.F. here.

Around The Web

TAGSAdrianne LenkerBig ThiefBuck MeekUFOF

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 49 mins ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP