Back in May, Big Thief released their exemplary third album U.F.O.F., and for some fans, the record is a gift that keeps on giving. Over the past week, fans who purchased the album via 4AD have reported that they received a mysterious, unmarked 7-inch vinyl record that features two new songs by the band. There is no indication of what the songs are called or why some fans received them in the mail. Both songs have been ripped from the record and uploaded to YouTube, and Shazam identifies the tracks as “Demo 1” and “Demo 2.”

There are multiple Reddit posts where users are trying to figure out any information about the tracks, and one user realized that the band has performed one of the songs live before. Beyond that, though, not much information is known about the songs.

The band’s Adrianne Lenker previously spoke about the meaning of the U.F.O.F. album title and the broader theme of the record, saying, “Making friends with the unknown… All my songs are about this. If the nature of life is change and impermanence, I’d rather be uncomfortably awake in that truth than lost in denial.”

