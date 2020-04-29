Big Thief have apparently been looking through their vaults lately, because the group has been sharing some previously unreleased material that didn’t make their recent albums. Earlier this month, they released Demos Vol. 1 — Topanga Canyon, CA — Feb 2018, a collection of demos shared to benefit their touring crew, who, like many others in the music scene, have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the group is back with another song that didn’t find its way onto a record, as Big Thief has shared “Love In Mine.”

The finger-picked acoustic guitar track is a gentle and lovely tune, especially with Adrianne Lenker’s beautifully retrained vocal performance. Lenker sings the poetic lyrics, “Whatever comes / Whatever leaves / What we leave behind / Like cicada shells / Will be hollowed / And eaten by the hills.”

The group shared the song and wrote, “Listen to ‘Love In Mine,’ an outtake that is very dear to us from the Two Hands session. We all felt this song was one of the strongest songs/captures in the Two Hands batch but we could never quite get it to fit in a sequence. Happy to be sharing it now.”

Listen to “Love In Mine” above, and revisit our review of Two Hands here.