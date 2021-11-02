Seven-piece experimental rockers Black Country, New Road are quickly becoming one of indie music’s most buzzworthy bands. Their 2021 six-track project For The First Time caught the attention of jazz and math rock lovers alike, creating a sizeable following for the band. Though it’s been less than a year since the release of their last project, Black Country, New Road are set to return in 2022 with another studio album, which they’ve just previewed with another brand-new track.

Black Country, New Road’s next LP is titled Ants From Up There and its announcement arrived alongside the lead single “Chaos Space Marine.” But this week, the band is back with yet another single. Titled “Bread Song,” Black Country, New Road’s new track takes listeners on a six-minute emotional ride through sparse, atmospheric soundscapes with poetic words.

In a statement about the new song, the band’s vocalist Isaac Wood said:

“We wanted to do the first chorus with no time signature. I went to see Steve Reich do Music For 18 Musicians and there’s a piece where a bar length is determined by the breadth of the clarinet player, they just play until they run out of breath. I wanted to try that with the whole band, where we don’t look at each other, we don’t make too many cues, we just try and play without time — but together.”

Listen to Black Country, New Road’s “Bread Song” above.

Ants From Up There is out 2/4/2022 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.