Cultural knowledge is a big part of the Jeopardy! game, so popular musicians get nods on the show from time to time. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” was mentioned recently, for example. On yesterday’s episode, the show decided to bring up the long-lasting feud between The Black Keys and The White Stripes.

The category was “Bands Of The 21st Century,” and the answer (a Daily Double) was, “Jack White has had some conflict with Dan Auerbach of this band whose name oddly mirrors the White Stripes’.” The contestant, who wagered $5,000 on the question, correctly replied with, “Who are The Black Keys?”

The Jeopardy! clue was "Jack White has had some conflict with Dan Auerbach of this band whose name oddly mirrors The White Stripes." Anyone have the answer? 😛 pic.twitter.com/ulU7vvUq2C — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) October 29, 2020

That feud, by the way, was seemingly squashed last year when White’s Third Man Records showed support for Auerbach and Patrick Carney’s new Black Keys song “Lo/Hi.”

This isn’t White’s first time on Jeopardy!: He was part of an infamous moment in 2018 when a player saw his photo and somehow mistook him for Eminem. This also isn’t White’s first time on TV, whether via mention or an actual appearance, over the past few weeks, as he was a last-minute replacement as musical guest on Saturday Night Live after Morgan Wallen was booted from the show.

Watch the Jeopardy! clip above.