It’s been a few months since UK band Black Midi ventured away from their post-punk sound and into prog rock territory on their second studio album Cavalcade. The band is now just about a month away from embarking on their cross-country US tour in support of their album and to celebrate, Black Midi share the song brooding “Cruising” on streaming services. It originally only appeared on the Japanese CD release of Cavalcade.

“Cruising” takes a slower pace than much of Black Midi’s jazz-inspired Cavalcade album. Vocalist Geordie Greep’s lyrical delivery simmers underneath discordant instrumentals, reminiscent of a country crooner. It’s subdued by layers of urgent guitar chords and languid brass instruments which eventually break down into a cacophony of sound at the bridge, staying true to Black Midi’s previous releases.

The song was made during one of their free-flowing experimental recording sessions for their Cavalcade album with the help of audio engineer John Spud Murphy. About their experience working with Murphy, Greep previously praised the engineer for helping the band expand their sound. “It worked really well with John. We wanted a natural, open sound combined with fourth wall breaks – for lack of a better expression,” he said.

