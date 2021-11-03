After being picked by UK label Dirty Hit, Kansas City-based trio Blackstarkids quickly became one of the most buzzworthy bands in indie music. With their 2020 debut album Whatever, Man, Blackstarkids’ pop-punk ethos combined with shimmering, dance-ready chords and cheeky lyrics introduced the band as one to watch, which they further proved with their recent LP Puppies Forever. Now that their sophomore album has been out for a few weeks, the group share a video alongside the lovelorn track “I Hate Being In Love.”

Directed by Blackstarkids themselves, the “I Hate Being In Love” opens with a spoof of a Late Night With Seth Meyers musical performance. A kid, who introduces themselves as Meyers, tells the camera that their producers asked them to highlight musicians on his show, despite it being a talk show. Blackstarkids then launch into a pumped-up rendition of “I Hate Being In Love,” a song that sees them moving past their fear of commitment while admitting they regret letting go of the one that got away.

The new visual is the latest in a string of videos the band has released in support of Puppies Forever. That includes videos alongside their tracks “All Cops Are Bastards,” “Fight Club,” and “Juno.”

Watch Blackstarkids’ “I Hate Being In Love” video above.

Puppies Forever is out 10/15 via Dirty Hit. Get it here.