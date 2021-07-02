It’s a big day to be Blood Orange: an unreleased song of Devonté Hynes’ soundtracks the just-released trailer for Netflix’s new John David Washington vehicle, Beckett. Titled “Born To Be,” the ominous, atmospheric track plays over a chilling first look in which the film’s main character (Washington) gets sucked into a political conspiracy while traveling abroad.

In other Blood Orange news, Hynes has directed a new video for his collaboration with Mykki Blanco, “It’s Not My Choice.” In a statement, Blanco said of working with Hynes, “Creating with Dev Hynes as director of this video was as effortless as creating the song together. I have long admired that Dev has never compromised along his musical trajectory, offering us songs that play between disciplines and genres at the wave of a hand. This video was carefree and captured what I feel to be some quintessential summer moments — being with friends, being in nature, and having a sense of poise no matter your own personal thunderstorm.”

In recent weeks, Hynes also popped up at a special re-opening concert at New York City’s Irving Plaza featuring The Strokes, John Mulaney, and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. While there, Hynes helped The Strokes out with a collaborative performance of “One Way Trigger,” from the rock staples’ 2013 album, Comedown Machine.

Have a listen to “Born To Be” via the Beckett trailer above, and check out Dev and Blanco’s video for “It’s Not My Choice” while you’re at it. And finally, Beckett arrives on Netflix on August 13.