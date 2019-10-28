Blood Orange Shares A Video For His Soulful Toro y Moi Collab ‘Dark & Handsome’

This year, Blood Orange (aka Dev Hynes) decided to quickly follow up his 2018 album Negro Swan with a new mixtape, Angel’s Pulse. One of the highlights from the release is the Toro y Moi-featuring “Dark & Handsome,” and now Hynes has shared a new video for the track. In the clip, a group of people run on a beach during golden hour, and elsewhere, there are tight shots of Hynes singing the song. Toro y Moi also makes an appearance via a phone screen.

Hynes previously said of the song, “I rented a house in LA for a month where I just holed up and made music nonstop. This was one of the first songs I did in that time, and they’re some of my favorite lyrics I’ve ever written. I feel like I really got the feeling and emotion out that had been bubbling around in my mind. And really, honestly, it’s about grief — grief, death, and suicide. Those are the three things this song is meditating on.”

Hynes also previously explained the origin of Angel’s Pulse, saying, “I have a habit through the years of making records that I just give to friends, or on tape to people on the street or no one. Usually, this material is made directly after the album I’ve just put out. Somewhat of an epilogue to the thing I’ve made before. This time… I decided to release it.”

Watch the “Dark & Handsome” video above.