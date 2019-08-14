Getty Image

As unlikely as it may have seemed with Justin Vernon was recording the first Bon Iver album (2007’s For Emma, Forever Ago) in the Wisconsin woods over a decade ago, Vernon has become a go-to collaborator for Kanye West. The two have worked together frequently since Vernon appeared on 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy; Most recently, Vernon appeared on West’s 2018 albums, Ye and his Kid Cudi collaboration Kids See Ghosts.

That doesn’t mean the two see eye-to-eye on everything, though. Vernon is the subject of a new feature from Pitchfork, and in the piece, he says that in light of West’s political views, their relationship is different now. Vernon said, “I can’t really kick it with him anymore on a personal level, just the energy. But I’ve got mad love for him, and we’re still friends.”

Vernon also described what it was like when West took over his Eau Claire recording facility for a week in October 2014 while working on The Life Of Pablo, saying simply, “It was wild.”

He also discussed his plan to help support the Democratic 2020 presidential candidate in Wisconsin, saying he wants to tour all around the state and “get a bunch of money and give it to the people who need it to run this sh*t better.” He said, “We will have super-high ticket prices, low production [costs], hopefully the candidate can come out and speak.”

