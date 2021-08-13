In recent times, Justin Vernon has been most predominantly busy with Big Red Machine, but now he’s shifting his focus towards Bon Iver, as he took to social media today to tease something related to the project.

On Twitter today, he shared an image of text that reads, “A decade later, a decade of gratitude. Check back Monday. Bon Iver,.” He also captioned the post, “Sincerely grateful.”

That’s all the info Vernon offered on what news is to come on Monday, but it was one decade ago (on June 21, 2011) that he released his self titled album, Bon Iver, Bon Iver, so it would seem that whatever he has planned is related to that. In tweets responding to Vernon’s, fans expressed hope for things like anniversary reissues of the album and shows during which Vernon plays the album’s songs.

It’s certainly an album worth celebrating. After earning acclaim with his 2007 debut album For Emma, Forever Ago, it was Bon Iver, Bon Iver that launched Vernon to mainstream commercial and critical success. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, which remains his highest placement, along with 22, A Million which also topped out in the same spot. It also won Vernon a Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album in 2012.