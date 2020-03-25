Bon Iver Pushed Back Some Upcoming Tour Dates To 2021 Due To The Coronavirus

Artists all over the world are rescheduling tour dates and canceling shows as the coronavirus pandemic continues to be a global threat. The latest artist to change their touring plans is Bon Iver, who have announced today that their upcoming run of shows in Europe and the UK is being pushed back to early 2021.

The group wrote in the announcement:

“It is with great care and empathy to all involved that we announce the rescheduling of the below tour dates in Europe and the UK to January 2021. The entire Bon Iver team has been closely monitoring this unprecedented worldwide health situation, and it is under the guidance of those more knowledgeable than us that we have determined rescheduling to be the safest path forward for all involved. We hope that this is the best preventative action we can take against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).”

It’s not all bad news from the Justin Vernon camp, though: Aaron Dessner is apparently putting the final touches on new Big Red Machine material.

Find the full message and the list of rescheduled tour dates below.

It is with great care and empathy to all involved that we announce the rescheduling of the below tour dates in Europe and the UK to January 2021. pic.twitter.com/nF4vXAh6CX — Bon Iver (@boniver) March 25, 2020

01/08/2021 — London, UK @ SSE Arena Wembley

01/10/2021 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

01/12/2021 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

01/14/2021 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

01/15/2021 — Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

01/17/2021 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

01/20/2021 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

01/23/2021 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

01/26/2021 — Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

01/29/2021 — A Coruña, Spain @ Coliseum