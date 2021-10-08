It’s been four years since Bonobo’s epic 2017 Grammy-nominated Migration came out. Now this week, the much-anticipated follow-up, Fragments, has been announced.

It features yet another sterling list of featured artists that shows Bonobo’s Simon Green ability to keep his finger on the pulse. Out January 15 on Ninja Tune, the Fragments tracklist include collaborations with Jamila Woods, Joji, Kadhja Bonet, Jordan Rakei, O’Flynn, and Miguel Atwood-Ferguson.

Green calls the Woods collaboration the “centerpiece” of the record and that working with arranger and strings player Atwood-Ferguson helped the album’s musical themes emerge, saying in a statement, “Recording orchestral musicians in actual studios helped bring the songs ‘out of the box’ even more.

The lead single, “Rosewood,” is out now and it’s very clearly inspired by the Detroit techno of producers like Moodymann and Theo Parrish. In fact, Green says much of the album is about the dance floor, but that “the positivity isn’t just in the uptempo rhythms: even the most introspective and melancholic pieces have joy in them.”

The artwork for the “Rosewood” visualizer and for the album cover are by Neil Krug, who also designed the visual concept for Migration.

Listen to “Rosewood” above, and below, find the Fragments art and tracklist, as well as Bonobo’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “Polyghost” Feat. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson

2. “Shadows” Feat. Jordan Rakei

3. “Rosewood”

4. “Otomo” Feat. O’Flynn

5. “Tides” Feat. Jamila Woods

6. “Elysian”

7. “Closer”

8. “Age Of Phase”

9. “From You” Feat. Joji

10. “Counterpart”

11. “Sapien”

12. “Day By Day” Feat. Kadhja Bonet