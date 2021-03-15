Brandi Carlile has been something of a Grammy darling as of late. Her 2018 album, By The Way, I Forgive You was nominated for a slew of trophies and even took home a couple victories for Best Americana Album, and additionally “The Joke” won Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance. Her performance of that track at the 2019 award show was a rousing set that illustrated exactly why she was up for so many awards, and this year she’s back to grace the stage once more.

She actually already picked up an award earlier today for a collaboration with The Highwomen, her supergroup including Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, when “Crowded Table” snagged Best Country Song during the pre-show, and Carlile is also up for Best Song Written for Visual Media for the track “Carried Me” as part of the Pixar film Onward.

But she really took everyone’s breath away when it was revealed that the song she’d be performing tonight wasn’t The Highwomen track, but a tribute to John Prine, who passed away last year due to COVID-19 complications. One of the last tracks John wrote, “I Remember Everything,” already picked up two Grammy wins earlier today for Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song. But Brand’s rendition is just gut-wrenching. We miss you, John. Watch below.