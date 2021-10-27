After playing both “Broken Horses” and “Right On Time” this past weekend on the Saturday Night Live episode hosted by Jason Sudeikis, Brandi Carlile took to the The Ellen DeGeneres Show stage this morning to play “You And Me And The Rock” with Lucius. It marked the first live performance of the In These Silent Days song since the album dropped on October 1 and subsequently topped the country and rock charts. Makes you wonder which Grammy categories she’ll be eligible for….? But I digress.

Carlile donned a flowing, silk-coated leisure suit and a gold rose on her lapel. With her blonde locks slicked back, she dominated her falsetto delivery that became more sublime when backed by harmonies from Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius. She’s a dynamite performer and also just finalized the dates for the “Beyond These Silent Days Tour,” which you can see below and also includes a performance at New York City’s Carnegie Hall with Carlile performing Joni Mitchell’s timeless album, Blue, in full.

Watch the “You And Me And The Rock” performance above and see Brandi Carlile’s tour dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday the 29th here.

11/06/2021 — New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall

02/01/2022 — Riviera Maya, Mexico @ Girls Just Wanna Weekend

04/02/2022 — Miramar Beach, FL @ Moon Crush 2022

04/29/2022 — Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Music Festival

06/11/2022 — George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre *

06/24/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre †

07/08/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre ‡

07/09/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre ‡

07/30/2022 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center +

08/06/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

08/18/2022 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion §

09/09/2022 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ~

09/10/2022 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre §

10/21/2022 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^

10/22/2022— New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

* with Sarah McLachlan and Lucius and featuring Celisse

† with Lucius

‡ with Indigo Girls and Celisse and featuring Lucius

+ with Lake Street Dive and Celisse

# with Ani DiFranco and Celisse

§ with Indigo Girls and Allison Russell

~ with Lucius and Allison Russell

^ with Brittany Howard

In These Silent Days is out now via Low Country Sound/Elektra. Get it here.