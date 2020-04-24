Earlier this year, Bright Eyes signaled a triumphant return by relaunching their social media accounts. Shortly after revving up their online presence, the band released the lead single “Persona Non Grata” as their first new material in nearly a decade. Bright Eyes unveiled a handful of tour dates across North America, accompanied by Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus. However, after the onset of the global pandemic, Bright Eyes have decided to postpone all upcoming US tour dates.

Making the sullen announcement on social media, Bright Eyes said they have to “re-think” their upcoming tour. In a handwritten letter, the band thanked fans for their patience and gave an update to their 2020 tour dates.

“Thank you for your patience,” the band wrote. “Regretfully, yet predictably, we have had to re-think many of our upcoming tour dates. We hope to be in a better position to gather and celebrate at a later date. Regarding all US tour dates: existing tickets are valid for rescheduled and postponed dates. Refunds are available for all shows — canceled or not.”

Bright Eyes ended the message by urging fans to stay safe: “Take care of yourselves. Take care of others. Hope to see you on the road.”

An update on our 2020 US tour dates: pic.twitter.com/BurVL1Pn51 — Bright Eyes (@brighteyesband) April 24, 2020

Read Bright Eyes’ full message above.