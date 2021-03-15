Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard made a name for herself when she pivoted to a solo career with her 2019 debut album Jaime. Not only did the soulful album earn Howard name recognition, but it also awarded her the opportunity to perform on a handful of late-night talk shows and even launch her own Sonos radio station. Now, Howard joins forces with Coldplay’s Chris Martin to offer yet another stunning performance, this time at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Confira um trecho da performance de Brittany Howard e Chris Martin em homenagem a mais artistas que se foram no último ano, no #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/hQnSYmadXE — No Instante – A informação agora (@NoInstante_n10_) March 15, 2021

Taking the stage with Martin on piano, Howard delivered a captivating rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” her cover of the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein song. The performance is a way for both Howard and Martin to celebrate their Grammy nominations. Howard is currently up for five Grammy awards for Best Rock Performance, Best Engineered Album Non-Classical, Best American Roots Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best R&B Performance. Martin, on the other had, is facing two Grammys for Coldplay’s album Everyday Life. He’s been nominated for Best Recording Package and Album Of The Year.

Ahead of her Grammys set, Howard took the time to pay her respects to the other talented women musicians who are also up for nominations. She gave a kind shout out to Adrianne Lenker, Phoebe Bridgers, Fiona Apple, and Haim. “Congratulations to everyone nominated today and I’m wishing you all luck,” she wrote on social media. “Especially grateful to be nominated among so many incredible women! So excited to perform tonight as well.”

Congratulations to everyone nominated today and I’m wishing you all luck! Especially grateful to be nominated among so many incredible women! So excited to perform tonight as well – see you soon! #Grammys pic.twitter.com/RqIaQDTM8A — Brittany Howard (@blkfootwhtfoot) March 14, 2021

Watch Howard and Martin’s 2021 Grammys “You’ll Never Walk Alone” performance above and find the full list of this year’s Grammy winners and nominees here.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.