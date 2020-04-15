Brittany Howard’s New ‘Spotify Singles’ Release Includes A Vigorous Funkadelic Cover

Brittany Howard has time and time again proven herself to be a powerhouse performer, whether she’s on a big stage or in a cramped office space. She brings her all in the studio, too, and now she has done so again with her new Spotify Singles release. For the two-track effort, she recorded a new version of “Stay High,” a standout from her 2019 solo album Jaime, as well as a cover of Funkadelic’s “You And Your Folks, Me and My Folks.”

Howard takes the song from the classic 1971 psychedelic album Maggot Brain and totally owns it, bringing her signature charisma to the track. Classic funk is right in Howard’s wheelhouse, and she and her band completely did the song justice here. She’s not a stranger to psychedelia, as she previously showed on her Jaime single “13th Century Metal.”

Howard subtly teased the inclusion of the Funkadelic ahead of the Spotify Singles release, sharing a photo of her in the studio and writing on Twitter, “Me and my folks recorded a @Spotify single session earlier this year in LA that’s out tomorrow! Stay tuned!”

Me and my folks recorded a @Spotify single session earlier this year in LA that’s out tomorrow! Stay tuned! ✨ pic.twitter.com/hKK1KFCnNA — Brittany Howard (@blkfootwhtfoot) April 14, 2020

Stream Howard’s cover of “You And Your Folks, Me And My Folks” and her new rendition of “Stay High” below. Also revisit our review of Jaime here.