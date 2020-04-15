Getty Image
Indie

Brittany Howard’s New ‘Spotify Singles’ Release Includes A Vigorous Funkadelic Cover

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Brittany Howard has time and time again proven herself to be a powerhouse performer, whether she’s on a big stage or in a cramped office space. She brings her all in the studio, too, and now she has done so again with her new Spotify Singles release. For the two-track effort, she recorded a new version of “Stay High,” a standout from her 2019 solo album Jaime, as well as a cover of Funkadelic’s “You And Your Folks, Me and My Folks.”

Howard takes the song from the classic 1971 psychedelic album Maggot Brain and totally owns it, bringing her signature charisma to the track. Classic funk is right in Howard’s wheelhouse, and she and her band completely did the song justice here. She’s not a stranger to psychedelia, as she previously showed on her Jaime single “13th Century Metal.”

Howard subtly teased the inclusion of the Funkadelic ahead of the Spotify Singles release, sharing a photo of her in the studio and writing on Twitter, “Me and my folks recorded a @Spotify single session earlier this year in LA that’s out tomorrow! Stay tuned!”

Stream Howard’s cover of “You And Your Folks, Me And My Folks” and her new rendition of “Stay High” below. Also revisit our review of Jaime here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×