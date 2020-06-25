In September, Brittany Howard pivoted from her lead role in four-piece group Alabama Shakes to shine as a solo artist. The singer released her debut solo record, Jaime, which melts influences of rock, jazz, and R&B. Since its release, the singer has been gracing late-night television with select performances of her songs. In the past, Howard has stopped by The Late Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live. Now, Howard appears on The Tonight Show to give a moving rendition of one of her songs.

For the swaying Fallon performance, Howard tapped a full back-up band and elected to share a rendition of her poignant track “Goat Head,” which describes her experience growing up biracial. The song’s lengthy hook is all instrumental, with Howard’s band providing relaxing tones on a free-flowing keyboard. Just over a minute in, Howard’s vocals cut in. “My mama was brave / To take me outside / ‘Cause mama is white / And daddy is Black / When I first got made / Guess I made these folks mad,” she sings.

Ahead of the singer’s performance on The Tonight Show, Howard teamed up with radio streaming service Sonos Radio for her own curated station. Titled The Encyclopedia Of Brittany, the station features commentary by the singer along with an eclectic mix of music that is prompted by her influences and obsessions.

Watch Brittany Howard perform “Goat Head” on The Tonight Show above.

Jaime is out now via ATO records. Get it here.