Brittany Howard Delivers A Soulful Rendition Of ‘Stay High’ On ‘The Late Show’

Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes recently put forth her debut solo project, Jaime. In support of her record, the singer stopped by The Late Show with Stephan Colbert to perform the shimmery single “Stay High.”

The singer took to Twitter to thank Colbert for inviting her to his show. “We had so much fun playing ‘Stay High’ on @colbertlateshow last night! Thank you for having us,” she wrote.

“Stay High” boasts a simple groove, leaving room for Howard’s spectacular vocal range to shine through. The track gives a preview to the remainder of Howard’s divine debut solo record.

Though Howard is making a name for herself as a solo artist, the singer said she doesn’t want to discount the possibility of another Alabama Shakes record. “I can’t answer that right now. I mean, as a creative person, I just follow wherever that’s coming from,” she said in an interview with Zane Lowe. “So at this moment in time, I have to do this, because that’s what my calling is. But in the future, if I’m like, ‘Wow, I really miss all this input, I really miss all the different dynamics,’ I mean, yeah, that’s a conversation that I would have. Everybody’s free to do it, anything they want to. So maybe in the future.”