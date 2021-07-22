Earlier in the year, Bruce Springsteen and former President Barack Obama teamed up to record a podcast called Renegades: Born In The USA. Now, the two men are publishing a book based on those conversations, arriving in October. Check out a teaser for the book below.

“Over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility. About work, about family, and about America,” Obama writes in the book’s opening pages. “In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much. Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America.”

“There were serious conversations about the fate of the country, the fortune of its citizens, and the destructive, ugly, corrupt forces at play that would like to take it all down,” adds Springsteen. “This is a time of vigilance when who we are is being seriously tested. Hard conversations about who we are and who we want to become can perhaps serve as a small guiding map for some of our fellow citizens…. This is a time for serious consideration of who we want to be and what kind of country we will leave our children. Will we let slip through our hands the best of us or will we turn united to face the fire? Within this book you won’t find the answers to those questions, but you will find a couple of seekers doing their best to get us to ask better questions.”

Renegades: Born in the USA arrives 10/26 via Penguin Random House and Higher Ground. Pre-order it here.