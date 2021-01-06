Bruce Springsteen Promises A ‘Big Surprise’ For Fans This Year

Back in October, Bruce Springsteen reunited with his beloved E Street Band for the album Letter To You. It was the first project the rock singer made with the band since 2014’s High Hopes, and their reunion proved to be successful, debuting at No. 2 on the albums chart, making Springsteen the first act with a top-five album in each of the last six decades. But The Boss is already teasing some more material.

“I have some projects coming up this year that I won’t tell because it’s going to be a secret then a big surprise,” Springsteen said during a phone call he made to his SiriusXM channel, E Street Radio, on New Year’s Eve. “I do have things to keep me busy this year that will give the fans something to bide their time with.”

On top of that, Springsteen also talked about when he expects to hit the road again on a tour. “If things go according to what Dr. Fauci is projecting, as soon as we can we’ll be out there and that might be somewhere in the New Year of 2022,” he said. “I’m completely projecting because no one really knows but that’s what I think, according to all the information that’s available at this moment.”

You can listen to Springsteen to talk about his 2021 plans and touring in the video above.