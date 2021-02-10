Bruce Springsteen was spending time in his home state of New Jersey last November when he had an alleged run-in with police officers. The legendary singer had been drinking that night and instead of springing for an ride share, Springsteen decided to drive home. As a result, it looks like he could be facing charges for driving under the influence.

TMZ first broke the news about Springsteen’s DWI charges from the November 14th incident. The singer was apparently drinking and spending time at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey when he was pulled over. He was then reportedly cited for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area. According to the report, Springsteen is expected to make a court appearance in the coming weeks.

While Springsteen may have to go to court in the near future, he recently had some good news for his fans. The singer teased that he was planning on releasing new music this year following his 2020 LP Letter To You. “I have some projects coming up this year that I won’t tell because it’s going to be a secret then a big surprise,” Springsteen said on his SiriusXM channel, E Street Radio. “I do have things to keep me busy this year that will give the fans something to bide their time with.” He also mentioned that he’s hoping to hit the road and tour in 2022, assuming the vaccine rollout goes as planned.