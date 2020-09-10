It’s been a little over a year since Bruce Springsteen dropped his latest album, Western Stars, but he’s already back with more. While Western Stars was a solo-driven affair, Letter To You (out October 23) sees him reuniting with his famed E Street Band. Indeed, the title track, which he shared today, is a healthy dose of the anthemic rock for which Springsteen is known.

In addition to nine newly-written tracks, the album also features a trio of previously unreleased (but newly recorded) tracks from the ’70s: “Janey Needs A Shooter,” “If I Was The Priest,” and “Song For Orphans.” Press materials describe the record, which was recorded at Springsteen’s New Jersey home studio, as “a rock album fueled by the band’s heart-stopping, house-rocking signature sound.” The album is Springsteen’s first time performing with the E Street Band since his 2016 tour supporting The River.

Springsteen says of the album, “I love the emotional nature of Letter To You, and I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs. We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.”

Listen to “Letter To You” above, and find the Letter To You art and tracklist below.

1. “One Minute You’re Here”

2. “Letter To You”

3. “Burnin’ Train”

4. “Janey Needs A Shooter”

5. “Last Man Standing”

6. “The Power Of Prayer”

7. “House Of A Thousand Guitars”

8. “Rainmaker”

9. “If I Was The Priest”

10. “Ghosts”

11. “Song For Orphans”

12. “I’ll See You In My Dreams”

Letter To You is out 10/23 via Columbia Records. Pre-order it here.