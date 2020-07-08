Nashville rockers Bully are gearing up for the release of their third studio, Sugaregg, later this summer. After ushering in a new era with the disorienting single “Where To Start,” Bully returns with “Every Tradition.”

According to vocalist Alicia Bognanno, Sugaregg was written during a chaotic period. Bognanno brought her personal experiences to her songwriting and find clarity through music. “‘Every Tradition’ is one of the most literal songs on the record, forcing myself throughout the writing process to cut out the bullsh*t and put down on paper exactly what was going through my mind, silencing the paranoia of the different ways it could be received,” Bognanno said in a statement. “Some songs just call for that sort of process and ‘Every Tradition’ was one of them.”

Bully’s video accompanying “Every Tradition” speaks to this sense of earnestness. Bognanno shot the video alone in her home with the help of director Alan Del Rio Ortiz on FaceTime. The singer described her video’s shooting process in a statement:

“After we tested out this method (me shooting alone at my house and sending the footage to Alan to edit and put everything together) with ‘Where To Start’ I liked it so much I wanted to do it again and trusted Alan to turn my mess into a well put together music video. Surprisingly I was a lot more comfortable on my own as opposed to having a crew of people there like there has been for past music videos. I also have a newfound appreciation for any cinematographer because god damn it’s a lot of work.”

Watch Bully’s “Every Tradition” video above.

Sugaregg is out 8/21 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.