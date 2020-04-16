Car Seat Headrest Is Disenchanted With ‘Hollywood’ On Their Rocking New Single

Will Toledo previously teased that his upcoming Car Seat Headrest album, Making A Door Less Open, would be more diverse than previous efforts. With a new mindset, he has so far shared diverse songs like “Can’t Cool Me Down” and “Martin.” Now he has further teased the record with a song called “Hollywood,” which isn’t exactly laudatory about its namesake place.

The lyrics come from a point of view that is not a fan of show business, as Toledo sings, “You got a face that you think / Will last as long as sphinx / But the poster’s painted over in a week if it stinks.” He sums up his feelings on the chorus: “Hollywood makes me wanna puke.”

Toledo previously said of his upcoming album, “I wanted to make something that was different from my previous records, and I struggled to figure out how to do that. I realized that because the way I listened to music had changed, I had to change the way I wrote music, as well. I was listening less and less to albums and more and more to individual songs, songs from all over the place, every few days finding a new one that seemed to have a special energy. I thought that if I could make an album full of songs that had a special energy, each one unique and different in its vision, then that would be a good thing.”

Watch the “Hollywood” video above.

Making A Door Less Open is out 5/1 via Matador. Pre-order it here.