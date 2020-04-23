Car Seat Headrest is armed with gas masks in their latest videos and ready for whatever this year has in store for them. The group is ushering in a new era four years after their last LP, Teens Of Denial. Car Seat Headrest has previously shared the tracks “Can’t Cool Me Down,” “Martin,” and “Hollywood.” Now, the group has debuted their upcoming record’s stunning, seven-minute centerpiece, “There Must Be More Than Blood” with an acoustic video.

“There Must Be More Than Blood” arrives mid-way through Car Seat Headrest’s upcoming LP, Making A Door Less Open. The single boasts vocalist Will Toledo’s signature coarse vocals and the song’s accompanying video is a quarantine-style commentary on the current state of the world.

The band’s “Martin” visual touts Toledo, dressed as his alternate ego Trait, in a full hazmat suit washing dishes for the video’s entirety, and “There Must Be More Than Blood” is its acoustic follow-up. Sporting the same gas mask, Toledo sits in his room and strums along to the acoustic track on guitar. “There must be more than blood that holds us together / There must be more than wind that takes us away / There must be more than tears when they pull back the curtain / Of this much I am certain,” he sings.

Watch the “There Must Be More Than Blood” video above.

Making A Door Less Open is out 5/1 via Matador. Pre-order it here.