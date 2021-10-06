It seems as though Jimmy Fallon was still reeling from getting trounced by H.E.R. in a solo guitar battle a year ago, that he hadn’t picked up the axe since. That all changed last night when the host of The Tonight Show hopped on stage and lent a hand to country music superstar Chris Stapleton’s performance of “You Should Probably Leave.”

Fallon had some big shoes to fill in Stapleton’s usual guitarist Dave Cobb, who is not just a stellar player himself, but also the producer behind recent notable albums from Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Jade Bird, Barry Gibb, and Stapleton too. It helps that Stapleton is about as flawless and commanding of a frontman as they come and it’d be nearly impossible to notice if Fallon faltered, since who can really take their eyes and ears away from Chris Stapleton? But credit to Fallon, who totally held his own and even joined Morgane Stapleton on backing vocals.

Stapleton is having an extended moment to say the least. He leads the way with five nominations at this year’s Country Music Awards including Entertainer and Album of the Year (for Starting Over). He’s also in the midst of the extensive “All-American Road Show” Tour, which features special guests Sheryl Crow, Margo Price, Little Big Town, and more. See the full list of remaining dates here.