Chris Stapleton is set to appear on tonight’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, but ahead of that, he popped up on the show a day early to promote his upcoming (fake) holiday album, Chris Stapleton’s A Very COVID Christmas: Holiday Songs For A Pandemic.

In the sketch, Stapleton presents snippets of some of the songs, with the first being “Disinfect The Halls”. The track begins, “Disinfect the halls with sanitizer, Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la / Until we get a cure from Pfizer / Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la.” Other songs include “Oh, Cover Your Mouth-Hole” (“Oh, cover your mouth hole / I don’t want your droplets”), “Oh, Clorox Wipes” (“Oh, Clorox wipes / My groceries disinfected / My vegetables all taste like bleach”), and “Oh, CDC… Oh, CDC…” (Oh, CDC, oh, CDC / your website is depressing”).

Additionally, anybody who orders the album (which is not possible because it was fabricated for a late-night TV sketch) will get a free copy of Stapleton’s other holiday album, Chris Stapleton’s Chanu-Cough! Holiday Songs For A Pandemic.

Stapleton also had a good night at the CMAs yesterday. In addition to performing, he was nominated for Male Vocalist Of The Year and his “Second One To Know” visual was up for Music Video Of The Year.

Watch the Kimmel sketch above.