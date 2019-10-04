Veteran indie-pop group Chromatics is back after seven years of silence: The band surprise-released their new studio album Closer To Grey, their first album since 2012’s Kill For Love, on Wednesday. To celebrate, Chromatics debuted the first video from their album, a psychedelic visual for their track “You’re No Good.”

Directed by the band’s Johnny Jewel, the “You’re No Good” video is a sporadic collage of pulsating neon, kaleidoscope images of band members in chrome masks. Though the video should probably be prefaced with a seizure warning, the disorienting mix of images reflects the song’s drowned out and thumping beat. Each scene of the video slowly dissolves into the next, creating an elegant flow to the jarring images. Crimson and magenta hues of each visual crafts a sense of warmth, as well as a sense of unease.

Several years ahead of their latest record, Chromatics announced another album Dear Tommy, which has still yet to be released. According to the band’s manager, Alexis Rivera, Chromatics is “getting closer to the release of the album” Dear Tommy. Apparently, the record has the same titles, same lyrics, same track order, as when it was announced in the winter of 2014. “Nothing’s changed except it’s better,” Rivera wrote.

Watch the “You’re No Good” video above.

Closer To Grey is out now via Italians Do It Better. Get it here.