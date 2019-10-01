So far, Chvrches’ 2019 has been marked by their Marshmello collaboration “Here With Me,” but now they have more new music. A new game called Death Stranding (from legendary video game creator Hideo Kojima) is coming out in November, and it will be accompanied by a soundtrack album that features a new Chvrches song. Chvrches have shared “Death Stranding” now, and the epic synth-pop tunes fits in well with the band’s library.

Chvrches said of the song:

“We were really excited about the opportunity to work with Kojima because we have been fans of his work for a long time. He has always been such a visionary in the gaming world and we were honoured to be involved in the project. The concept of Death Stranding is so unique and really felt to us like it was challenging people to care about the world they create — in the game and otherwise. We wrote this song specifically for ‘Death Stranding,’ thinking of the themes of the game and what it is trying to say to people.”

Check out the tracklist for the Death Stranding: Timefall soundtrack below, which also features music from Khalid.

1. Khalid — “Trigger”

2. Au/Ra and Alan Walker — “Ghost”

3. Chvrches — “Death Stranding”

4. The Neighbourhood — “Yellow Box”

5. The S.L.P. — “Meanwhile…In Genova”

6. Bring Me The Horizon — “Ludens”

7. Flora Cash — “Born In The Slumber”

8. MISSIO — “Sing To Me”

Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music From The World Of Death Stranding) is out 11/7 via Sony/RCA. Pre-order it here.