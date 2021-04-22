Chvrches are fresh off the release of “He Said She Said,” which appears to be the start of a new era for the group, although a new album has yet to be officially announced. Now they’ve return with a new visual for the track.

The video, directed by artist Scott Kiernan, features glitched-out visuals of the band, a dramatically lit revolving door, and other striking images. The band says of making the clip, “Working with Scott has been really exciting as we share a visual viewpoint. He really understood and elevated our references. We found out about his work through a short film he made for Moog and were just obsessed with his aesthetic and way of telling stories. He has creative directed everything for this new era of the band and we can’t wait for Chvrches fans to see the story unfold…”

Kiernan also noted, “The revolving door is metaphorical to the circular nature of a manipulative power dynamic, and the looping thoughts that go along with feeling trapped in it. But this door also represents a film developing tank here: it creates ‘a picture’ through agitation. That agitation can be malevolent, by some controlling, dominating force as in an abusive relationship, or it can be that of a protest — a positive force to reclaim one’s agency.”

Lauren Mayberry previously said of the track, “‘He Said She Said’ is my way of reckoning with things I’ve accepted that I know I shouldn’t have. Things I pretended weren’t damaging to me. It was the first song we wrote when we started back up, and the opening line (‘He said, you bore me to death’) was the first lyric that came out. All the verse lines are tongue-in-cheek or paraphrased versions of things that have actually been said to me by men in my life. Being a woman is f*cking exhausting and it felt better to scream it into a pop song than scream it into the void.”

Watch the “He Said She Said” video above.