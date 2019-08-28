Ebru Yildiz

Two summers ago, Texas ambient-pop group Cigarettes After Sex released their self-titled debut album, and that same week, they started working on its follow-up. Now the results of that effort are near, as the group has announced that their second album, Cry, is set for release on October 25 via Partisan Records. They’ve also shared the first single, and “Heavenly” is an ethereal bit of dream-pop (definitely more “dream” than “pop”) with a touch of meditative post-punk in the low end.

The band’s Greg Gonzalez says the song was “inspired by the overwhelming beauty I felt watching an endless sunset on a secluded beach in Latvia one summer night.” He also said the record was inspired by working on the album in Mallorca: “The sound of this record is completely tied to the location for me. Ultimately, I view this record as a film. It was shot in this stunning, exotic location, and it stitches all these different characters and scenes together, but in the end is really about romance, beauty & sexuality. It’s a very personal telling of what those things mean to me.” Press materials also describe the record as “a lush, cinematic meditation on the many complex facets of love — meeting, wanting, needing, losing… sometimes all at once.”