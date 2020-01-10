Cigarettes After Sex stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to give an intimate two-song performance from their latest 2019 effort, Cry. The band took the stage to entrance viewers and sing the quiet ballads “Heavenly” and “Touch.”

With just three members, Cigarettes After Sex stood in front of a washed-out background, lending the perfect environment for the band’s lucid numbers. With a soft voice and tender delivery, lead singer Greg Gonzalez murmured each track’s lyrics with care. “Wanting your love to come into me / Feeling it slow, over this dream / Touch me with a kiss,” Gonzalez sings.

Their performance of “Touch” held a similar sentiment. This time surrounded by projected raindrops, the band continued to give a dreamy and meditative performance. The band’s ethereal delivery of “Touch” is reflective of the album’s theme. Ahead of their record’s release, Gonzalez said the album “is really about romance, beauty & sexuality. It’s a very personal telling of what those things mean to me.”

While the band’s performance wasn’t filled with energetic, fired-up numbers like many of Kimmel’s guests, Cigarettes After Sex gave an appropriate showcase of their music. The band shares a label with artists like the rowdy group Idles and the resonating Sylvan Esso, but Cigarettes After Sex are known for dreamy and lovelorn ballads.

Watch Cigarettes After Sex perform “Heavenly” and “Touch” above.

Cry is out now via Partisan. Get it here.