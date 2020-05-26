Dream-pop group Cigarettes After Sex made their most recent appearance with their 2019 album Cry, and they have yet to share any new music since then. That changed today, though, as the band released a new sitrackngle, “You’re All I Want.” The song is about the passion in a new love, as evidenced by lyrics like, “You’re all I want / We f*ck so hot it left me faded / For all you are / There is no other love, it’s only yours / You’re all I want, all the love.”

The band’s Greg Gonzalez says of the song:

“Recorded in the summer of 2017 during the sessions for our second album, Cry. The initial takes of the song were finished in the courtyard of the house we were staying at in Mallorca, late in the evening, right as a thunderstorm was rushing in over us. Almost 3 years later, having just moved to LA, I finally wrote the lyrics & they ended up telling a story I saw as a fantasy or dream involving my girlfriend & I. Sort of reversing our roles & retelling the way we met, while imagining what a sweet future might look like together…”

Maybe don’t expect to see a visual for the song, though, as one thing the group hasn’t done yet is make a music video. Gonzalez explained why that is the case in an interview last year, saying, “Honestly, it just came from not liking anything we tried. I have some ideas, but I’m being contrarian about it. I’d like to make a short film and then soundtrack it, rather than making a song and then getting someone to direct the video. I’d want to do it backwards: create a bunch of interesting images and then write a song on top of that.”

Listen to “You’re All I Want” above.