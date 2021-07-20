Clairo recently declared that she won’t tour unless she’s able to have additional security at her shows to keep her audience safe. Well, she got that security, because Clairo announced a 2022 North American tour today that will stretch from February to April.

Press materials note of the tour, “Clairo has partnered with SafeTour and Calling All Crows to provide a safe and harassment-free concert experience. Clairo is integrating a dedicated representative from Calling All Crows into her touring team who will respond to requests for support through a text helpline and proactive canvassing of each concert, and provide messaging and educational support so that attendees can take part in making these shows and their own communities safer. Together, SafeTour and Calling All Crows will provide sexual harassment prevention and response training to the full band, crew, and interested venue staff to create safe and inclusive environment on the road.”

Clairo also said, “Now that shows are starting to come back into our everyday lives, it’s important to prioritize everyone’s experience to the fullest. Everyone deserves a resource and everyone deserves to enjoy the show in peace. I want the audience to know that there is someone who will listen and believe them at every show”

Check out the full list of tour dates below. All dates are with Arlo Parks and Widowspeak except for the final three, which will only feature Widowspeak.

02/16/2022 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

02/17/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

02/19/2022 — Washington, D.C @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

02/22/2022 — Richmond, VA @ The National

02/24/2022 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

02/26/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

02/27/2022 — Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

03/02/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

03/04/2022 — Toronto, ON @ History

03/07/2022 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

03/08/2022 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

03/10/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

03/18/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

03/20/2022 — Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

03/23/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

03/25/2022 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Hall

03/28/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum

03/30/2022 — San Francisco, CA @

03/31/2022 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

04/02/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

04/03/2022 — Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues

04/05/2022 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

04/07/2022 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

04/09/2022 — Austin, TX @ ACL @ Moody Theater

04/10/2022 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center (fka Revention)

04/13/2022 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach

04/14/2022 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

04/16/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle