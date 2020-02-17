Clairo’s New Lo-Fi Demo Calls Back To Her Early Days As A Musician

Young indie-pop singer Clairo released her acclaimed debut record Immunity back in August. The album was produced by Vampire Weekend’s ex-member Rostam Batmanglij and boasted lush, room-filling sonics. But Clairo’s production hasn’t always been as refined. The singer got her start as a bedroom pop musician, making beats on her laptop and uploading them to SoundCloud. With the help of some loyal fans, the YouTube algorithm, and connections in the music industry, Clairo quickly rose to fame. The singer recently completed her tour with Khalid who became her fast friend and even planned a heartwarming surprise for her 21st birthday. Clairo has now put forth a new demo, her first solo track released since Immunity.

The lo-fi track features washed out, echoing vocals and fuzzy guitar chords. Clairo sings of letting her walls down on the stripped-down demo. “I’m drunk again / I should be embarrassed but you embrace it / don’t make me feel nervous / I wanted to be / Close to you,” Clairo sings over a rolling beat. Titled “february 15, 2020 london, uk (demo),” the new track teases more upcoming music from the singer.

The demo arrives just ahead of her tour supporting Tame Impala. The singer joins Tame Impala for a few sold-out West Coast tour stops after his recently-released record The Slow Rush.

Listen to Clairo’s newly released demo above.