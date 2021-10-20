Coldplay has a new album, Music Of The Spheres, out now, which means Chris Martin and company are out and about making the promotional rounds. Their latest stop was at The Late Late Show last night, where they brought their No. 1 hit “My Universe” to James Corden’s stage.

While BTS didn’t join them for the performance, the band didn’t strip the Korean lyrics from the song, instead electing to play them pre-recorded while Martin sang along. He actually does know the Korean lyrics, too, as he proved while singing the song to Kelly Clarkson last month.

The band was also on the show on Monday, singing “Let Somebody Go” with Selena Gomez.

Coldplay previously said of the song, “BTS were asked in an interview who they’d like to collaborate with, potentially, and a couple of the guys said they’d love to collaborate with us. A lot of the themes on this album are about bringing people together and taking away divisions and walls and boundaries and all of these human constructs that keep people apart. So we felt like this would be great because it’s an unusual collaboration between people who are known to come from a different genre and completely different part of the world.”

Watch Coldplay perform “My Universe” above.

Music Of The Spheres is out now via Parlophone. Get it here.

