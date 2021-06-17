Courtney Barnett Unveils Her 2021 And 2022 North American Tour Dates

Courtney Barnett is gearing up to hit the road and return to the stage for the first time since the pandemic. While she’ll be staying around Australia and New Zealand for concerts this summer, the singer has unveiled a handful of dates to her 2021 and 2022 North American tour.

Barnett’s tour officially kicks off in Las Vegas in November and comes to a close next February in Toronto. She’s invited some cutting-edge indie acts to join her on stage like Bartees Strange, Julia Jacklin, and Shamir.

Despite not being able to play live shows in a while, Barnett made sure her fans had access to previous live gigs last year. The singer launched a massive online archive that houses footage, tour posters, and behind-the-scenes images of the singer spanning her entire 14-year career.

Check out Barnett’s upcoming North American tour dates below.

11/29/2021 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

12/01/2021 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

12/02/2021 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot

12/04/2021 — Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren *

12/05/2021 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *

12/10/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace *

12/12/2021 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fox *

12/14/2021 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount *

12/15/2021 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

01/22/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

01/23/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre ^

01/25/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre ^

01/26/2022 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live ^

01/28/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman ^

01/29/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^

01/31/2022 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel+

02/03/2022 — Washington DC @ 9:30 Club+

02/04/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^

02/05/2022 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

02/08/2022 — Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre +

02/10/2022 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground +

02/11/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Mtelus +

02/12/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall +

* with Bartees Strange

+ with Shamir

^ with Julia Jacklin

Tickets to Courtney Barnett’s North American tour go on sale 6/25 at 10 a.m. Pre-order them here.