Countries like Australia have been able to slowly bring back in-person concerts over the last year, but the same cannot be said for the US and many other places. That’s why Courtney Barnett cooked up a clever way for fans from all across the globe to be able to experience her performances: The singer launched a massive online archive Wednesday as a home for all of her filmed concerts, tour posters, music, and behind-the-scenes photos.

According to press materials, Barnett originally came up with the idea to give fans who were hoping to see the singer perform live in 2020 a simple way to enjoy her shows. But after developing the website, it became clear to Barnett and her team that the project could turn into “so much more.” It chronicles Barnett’s 14-year career, rounding up all available footage from the nearly 800 shows she’s played, which were personally documented in her mom’s well-kept spreadsheets.

Alongside the archive website, Barnett has made available the only full-band live show she played in 2020. It was filmed last January at the Corner Hotel, shortly after yet another heatwave in the midst of Australia’s devastating bushfires. The opening scene of the concert film states, “At the beginning of 2020 Australia was in the midst of its largest ever bushfire crisis — we felt afraid, overwhelmed and angry. Courtney Barnett, Camp Cope and Alice Skye announced a bushfire relief benefit concert for 1600 people over two sweltering nights at the Corner Hotel in Melbourne. The community wanted to unite and help those in need in whatever way we could. It sold out in a just a few minutes.”

Watch Barnett’s full Live From The Corner Hotel film above and visit her online archive here.